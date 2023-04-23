Galway Books Place In Connacht Senior Football Final – Commentary And Reaction

Galway’s senior footballers booked their place in the Connacht Final following a four point win over Roscommon in Hyde Park this afternoon.

Damien Comer’s goal in the 53rd minute set Padraic Joyce’s side on their way and they will play Sligo in McHale Park Castlebar on the 7th of May (Throw in – 1.45pm)

Here is the commentary of the game with Jonathan Higgins, Barry Cullinane and Kevin Dwyer.

Kevin Dwyer has the Full Time Report

After the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to Galway’s John Maher

Galway manager Padraic Joyce gave his reaction to the media after the game

The media also heard from Roscommon manager Davy Burke

Scorers for Galway: Damien Comer 1-4, John Maher, Matthew Tierney (1m), and Shane Walsh 0-2, Cathal Sweeney, Ian Burke, and Johnny Heaney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Roscommon: Ciaráin Murtagh 1-6 (3fs), Cian McKeon 0-2, Conor Daly 0-1.

Galway: Bernard Power; Johnny McGrath, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Cathal Sweeney, John Daly, Dylan McHugh; Paul Conroy, John Maher; Matthew Tierney, Peter Cooke, Johnny Heaney; Ian Burke, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Subs: Rob Finnerty for Heaney (61), Cillian McDaid for Cooke (67), Daniel O’Flaherty for Sweeney (70+3), Dessie Conneely for Burke (70+3).

Roscommon: Conor Carroll; Brian Stack, Conor Daly, David Murray; Niall Daly, Conor Hussey, Eoin McCormack; Enda Smith, Keith Doyle; Dylan Ruane, Ciaráin Murtagh, Ciarán Lennon; Ben O’Carroll, Diarmuid Murtagh, Donie Smith.

Subs: Cian McKeon for D Smith (HT), Conor Cox for D Murtagh (47), Cian Connolly for O’Carroll (60), Richard Hughes for N Daly (61), Daire Cregg for Ruane (66).

Referee: David Gough (Meath).