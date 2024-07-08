8 July 2024

~2 minutes read

Galway Books Place In All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final – Commentary And Reaction

Share story:
Galway Books Place In All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final – Commentary And Reaction

Galway’s Senior Camogie Team booked their place in the All-Ireland Semi-Final following a three point win over last year’s All-Ireland finalists Waterford in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

A spectacular finish for a goal in the 40th minute by Aoife Donohue was the fitting decider and Galway will now play Tipperary in the Semi-Final in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, on the 27th of July.

Commentary from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

The Full Time report from Tommy Devane

Tommy Spoke to galway Manager Cathal Murray after the game

Tommy also spoke to Dervla Higgins and Niamh Mallon

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: A Donohue 1-1; C Dolan 0-4(fs); N Mallon 0-2; D Higgins, N McPeake, A O’Reilly, N Niland, O Rabbitte 0-1 each
SCORERS FOR WATERFORD: B Carton 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-3fs, 0-1 45); N Rockett 0-3; B O’Regan (f), O Hickey 0-1 each
WATERFORD: B O’Regan, L Forrest, C Carroll, A McNulty, K Lynch, K Corbett, M Power, B Bowdren, L Bray, N Rockett, B Carton, O Hickey, A Flynn, T Power, R Kirwan. Subs: A Fitzgerald for Kirwan (25); S Lacey for T Power (36); R Walsh for Mairéad Power (36); M O’Brien for Lynch (44); M Gostl for Bray inj (56)
GALWAY: S Healy, R Black, C Hickey, D Higgins, A Keane, N Hanniffy, R Hanniffy, A Hesnan, A Donohue, C Dolan, N McPeake, A O’Reilly, N Kilkenny, N Niland, N Mallon. Subs: O McGrath for McPeake (42); O Rabbitte for Hesnan {(57); S Rabbitte for Kilkenny (58)
REFEREE: Ray Kelly (Kildare)

Share story:

Over The Line - The Johnny Hughes Interview

The guest on this week’s Over The Line was Mountbellew/Moylough and Galway GAA Legend Johnny Hughes. Johnny won two Football All Stars in 1974 and 1...

John Shortt Returns Home Following Successful European Swimming Championships

Roscam’s John Shortt is back in Galway following an incredible European Junior Swimming Championships in Vilnius. The 17 year old won Gold in the 20...

John O'Mahony Tribute on Galway Talks

The tributes continue to pour in for former Galway All-Ireland wining football manager John O’Mahony who died at the weekend aged 71. This morning o...

Weekend Galway GAA Club Results and Reports

3 Dental Division 1 Football League Final Corofin 1-11 Tuam Stars 1-9 After the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to Corofin Manager Kevin Johnson Jonathan als...