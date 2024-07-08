Galway Books Place In All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final – Commentary And Reaction

Galway’s Senior Camogie Team booked their place in the All-Ireland Semi-Final following a three point win over last year’s All-Ireland finalists Waterford in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

A spectacular finish for a goal in the 40th minute by Aoife Donohue was the fitting decider and Galway will now play Tipperary in the Semi-Final in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, on the 27th of July.

Commentary from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

The Full Time report from Tommy Devane

Tommy Spoke to galway Manager Cathal Murray after the game

Tommy also spoke to Dervla Higgins and Niamh Mallon

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: A Donohue 1-1; C Dolan 0-4(fs); N Mallon 0-2; D Higgins, N McPeake, A O’Reilly, N Niland, O Rabbitte 0-1 each

SCORERS FOR WATERFORD: B Carton 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-3fs, 0-1 45); N Rockett 0-3; B O’Regan (f), O Hickey 0-1 each

WATERFORD: B O’Regan, L Forrest, C Carroll, A McNulty, K Lynch, K Corbett, M Power, B Bowdren, L Bray, N Rockett, B Carton, O Hickey, A Flynn, T Power, R Kirwan. Subs: A Fitzgerald for Kirwan (25); S Lacey for T Power (36); R Walsh for Mairéad Power (36); M O’Brien for Lynch (44); M Gostl for Bray inj (56)

GALWAY: S Healy, R Black, C Hickey, D Higgins, A Keane, N Hanniffy, R Hanniffy, A Hesnan, A Donohue, C Dolan, N McPeake, A O’Reilly, N Kilkenny, N Niland, N Mallon. Subs: O McGrath for McPeake (42); O Rabbitte for Hesnan {(57); S Rabbitte for Kilkenny (58)

REFEREE: Ray Kelly (Kildare)