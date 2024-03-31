Galway Bay FM

31 March 2024



Galway book place in Very National Camogie League Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway will face Tipperary in the VERY National Camogie League Division 1A final following an impressive five point win over Cork in Ballinasloe on Saturday afternoon.

Carrie Dolan punished indiscipline in the Rebel defence with four converted frees and the vice-captain continued to turn the screw throughout as she totted up a personal tally of ten points.

Here is the commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Tommy Devane with the Full Time Report.

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Cathal Murray.

Tommy also spoke to Player of the Match, the impressive Carrie Dolan.

Results 
Very National League Division 1A
Galway 0.14  Cork 0.09
Waterford 0.13  Kilkenny 2.10
Clare 0.07  Tipperary 4.19
Very National League Division 1B
Limerick 3.11  Wexford 1.15
Dublin 0.16  Antrim 0.09
Kerry 2.08  Down 0.14
Very National League Division 2A 
Carlow 4.11  Cavan 2.10
Westmeath 5.09 Derry 1.09
Meath 2.13  Offaly 0.05

