Galway Book Place In TG4 All-Ireland Quarter Final – Commentary and Reaction

Olivia Divilly scored 0-5 as Galway earned a spot in the quarter-finals after their first win of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship against Westmeath in Tuam Stadium.

Galway’s 1-18 to 0-4 win was crucial following their defeat to Kerry in the First Round.

Here is the Commentary as broadcast online with Tommy Devane and Emer Flaherty

The Full Time match report from Tommy Devane

Darren Kelly caught up with Galway joint manager Maghnus Breathnach after the game

Darren also spoke to Galway Captain Sarah Ni Loingsigh

Teams and Scorers

Scorers – Galway: T Leonard 0-5 (4f), O Divilly 0-5, S Divilly 1-1, R Leonard 0-3, A Morrissey 0-2, L Coen 0-1, L Noone 0-1. Westmeath: S Dillon 0-4 (4f).

GALWAY: A Griffin; S Molloy, S Ni Loingsigh, E Gavin; K Geraghty, N Ward, C Cooney; S Divilly, L Ward; L Noone, T Leonard, L Coen; E Noone, A Morrissey, O Divilly.

Subs: A Molloy for Geraghty (30), R Leonard for L Noone (39), H Noone for S Molloy (43), A Davoren for Coen (52), F Cooney for C Cooney (52).

WESTMEATH: A O’Donnell; L Power, M Scally, M Fagan; N Nolan, A Alford, C Kelly; V Carr, T Dillon; K Boyce Jordan, S Dillon, K Hegarty; C Blundell, K Giles, F Coyle.

Subs: S Lyons for O’Donnell (17), O’Donnell for Lyons (22), A O’Malley for Alford (30), Alford for O’Malley (31), O’Malley for Blundell (45), K Geoghegan for Giles (50), S Buckley for Nolan (50), Lyons for Fagan (55), M McDonald for Boyce Jordan (59)

Ref: Gus Chapman (Sligo).