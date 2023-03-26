Galway Book Place In Allianz National Football League Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Footballers booked their place in the Allianz National Football League Final next weekend with a 1-13 to 0-14 win over Kerry in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

The win means that Galway will face Mayo in the Division One League Final on Sunday next at 4pm in Croke Park as Galway looks to win the title for the first time since 1981.

It will also be a repeat of the final of 2001. A game that Mayo won by 0-13 to 0-12.

Here is the commentary of the game with Jonathan Higgins and Barry Cullinane.

Presented by John Mulligan.

Kevin Dwyer has the Full Time Match Report.

After the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to Galway Manager Padraic Joyce

Jonathan also spoke to Galway Captain Sean Kelly

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-5 (5fs), Paul Conroy 1-0, John Maher 0-2, Matthew Tierney, Tomo Culhane, Cathal Sweeney, John Daly, Damien Comer, and Rob Finnerty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kerry: Seán O’Shea 0-5 (2fs, 2 45s), Barry Dan O’Sullivan, Paudie Clifford, Tom O’Sullivan, and David Clifford (2fs) 0-2 each, Gavin White 0-1.

Galway: Bernard Power; Seán Fitzgerald, Seán Kelly, Johnny McGrath; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Cian Hernon; Paul Conroy, John Maher; Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney, Peter Cooke; Tomo Culhane, Cathal Sweeney, Shane Walsh.

Subs: Jack Glynn for Hernon (HT), Damien Comer for Culhane (42), Rob Finnerty for Maher (54), Daniel O’Flaherty for Heaney (70+2).

Kerry: Shane Murphy; Jason Foley, Dylan Casey, Tom O’Sullivan; Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy, Gavin White; Jack Barry, Barry Dan O’Sullivan; Paudie Clifford, Seán O’Shea, Ruairi Murphy; Tony Brosnan, David Clifford, Donal O’Sullivan.

Subs: Diarmuid O’Connor for BD O’Sullivan (32-24, blood), Dara Moynihan for R Murphy (HT), Diarmuid O’Connor for BD O’Sullivan (40), Killian Spillane for D O’Sullivan (46), Graham O’Sulllivan for Casey (51), Paul Geaney for P Murphy (66).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).