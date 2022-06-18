Galway book place in All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway will face Limerick in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final on Sunday the 3rd of July after beating Cork by a single point in Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Conor Whelan and Jack Grealish got the vital goals in a 2-19 to 1-21 win.

Here is another opportunity to hear the Commentary of the game from Sean Walsh, Micheal Donoghue and Niall Canavan:

Here is the Full Time report from Galway’s win from Niall Canavan:

After the game, Sean and Micheal took a minute to look back on Galway’s win and to assess their chances in the Semi-Final against Limerick:

Niall spoke to Galway Manager Henry Shefflin:

David Burke made history by becoming the Galway player with the most Championship appearances.

The All-Ireland winning captain was playing in his 63rd Championship game. He spoke to Niall after the game:

Galway will play Limerick in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final at Croke Park on Sunday the 3rd of July with the game throwing in at 3.30pm.

Teams and Scorers

Scorers for Galway: Conor Whelan 1-2, Conor Cooney 0-5 (0-4 frees, 0-1 65), Cathal Mannion 0-4, Jack Grealish 1-0, David Burke 0-2, Joseph Cooney, Ronan Glennon, Tom Monaghan, Johnny Coen, Jason Flynn, Brian Concannon 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Shane Kingston 1-2 (0-1 free), Patrick Horgan 0-4 (0-2 frees, 0-1 65), Mark Coleman (0-2 frees, 0-1 sideline), Robbie O’Flynn 0-3 each, Alan Cadogan, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-3 each, Conor Lehane (0-1f), Luke Meade, Damien Cahalane 0-1 each.

GALWAY: Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Daithí Burke, Darren Morrissey; Gearóid McInerney, Pádraic Mannion, Fintan Burke; Ronan Glennon, David Burke; Tom Monaghan, Conor Cooney, Joseph Cooney; Conor Whelan, Cianán Fahy, Cathal Mannion.

Subs: Brian Concannon for Fahy (30), Jason Flynn for McInerney (34, injured), Johnny Coen for Glennon (45), Evan Niland for David Burke (69), Gavin Lee for Monaghan (70).

CORK: Patrick Collins; Noel O’Leary, Damien Cahalane, Seán O’Donoghue; Robert Downey, Ciarán Joyce, Mark Coleman; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade; Robbie O’Flynn, Séamus Harnedy, Shane Kingston; Tim O’Mahony, Alan Connolly, Conor Lehane.

Subs: Patrick Horgan for Lehane (half-time), Jack O’Connor for Connolly (47), Ger Millerick for Downey (51), Alan Cadogan for O’Mahony (63), Tommy O’Connell for Harnedy (67).

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow).