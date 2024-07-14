Galway Book Place In All-Ireland Senior Football Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway are back in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final after a tense two point win over Donegal in Croke Park this afternoon.

Padraic Joyce’s men squeezed past Donegal 1-14 to 15 points with Paul Conroy’s first half goal proving crucial for the Tribesmen.

Here is the commentary of the game from Ollie Turner and Barry Cullinane.

The Full Time Report from Kevin Dwyer.

Galway Manager Padraic Joyce spoke to the media after the game.

Jonathan Higgins got the reaction of Galway Goalkeeper Conor Gleeson.

Jonathan also got the reaction of Dylan McHugh.

Donegal Manager Jimmy McGuinness also spoke to the Media after the game.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Ciaran Moore, Brendan McCole, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle (0-1), Peadar Mogan; Ciarán Thompson (0-2, 1m), Michael Langan (0-4); Caolan McColgan, Shane O’Donnell (0-2), Jason McGee; Patrick McBrearty (0-3, 1f), Oisin Gallen (0-3), Aaron Doherty.

Subs: Daire Ó Baoill for McColgan (29), Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí for Gallagher (47), Hugh McFadden for McGee (59), Niall O’Donnell for McBrearty (59), Odhrán Doherty for Aaron Doherty (62)

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Sean Fitzgerald, Johnny Glynn; Dylan McHugh (0-2), Liam Silke (0-2), Seán Mulkerrin; Paul Conroy (1-1), Céin Darcy; Matthew Tierney, John Maher (0-1), Cillian McDaid (0-1); Rob Finnerty (0-4, 2f), Damien Comer, Shane Walsh (0-3, 2f).

Subs: Johnny Heaney for D’arcy (56), Daniel O’Flaherty for Walsh (62), Kieran Molloy for Comer (72), Tomo Culhane for McDaid (72)