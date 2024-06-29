Galway Book Place In All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final – Commentary And Reaction

On a day that will live in the memory of Galway GAA Supporters forever, the Galway Senior Footballers booked their place in the All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final with a dramatic one point win over Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

Galway’s 0-17 to 0-16 win was their first win over Dublin in the championship in 90 years.

Here is the commentary of the game from Ollie Turner and Barry Cullinane with comments from Colm Boyle.

First Half

Second Half and Post Match reaction from Colm Boyle and Marty Morrissey.

Galway Manager Padraic Joyce spoke to the media including our own Jonathan Higgins after the game.

Jonathan also got the thoughts of Cillian McDaid.

Finally, Jonathan spoke to Shane Walsh.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-7 (4fs), Cillian McDaid 0-3, Dylan McHugh, Paul Conroy, John Maher, Céin D’Arcy, Johnny Heaney, Tomo Culhane, and Matthew Tiernay (m) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello (2fs, 1 45) and Con O’Callaghan (1f, 2ms) 0-4 each, Seán Bugler and Ciarán Kilkenny 0-2 each, Brian Fenton, Ross McGarry, Paul Mannion, and John Small (m) 0-1 each.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, Liam Silke, Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin; Paul Conroy, Seán Kelly; Matthew Tierney, John Maher, Cillian McDaid; Rob Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Subs: Céin D’Arcy for Kelly (22), Liam Ó Conghaile for Finnerty (47), Johnny Heaney for Tierney (54), Cian Hernon for Fitzgerald (60), Tomo Culhane for Walsh (65).

Dublin: Stephen Cluxton; Eoin Murchan, Seán MacMahon, Michael Fitzsimons; John Small, Brian Howard, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Niall Scully, Seán Bugler, Ciarán Kilkenny; Paul Mannion, Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello.

Subs: Colm Basquel for Mannion (48), Ross McGarry for Scully (54), Tom Lahiff for McCaffrey (59), Paddy Small for Costello (66), Lorcan O’Dell for Murchan (70+2).

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone).