Galway Book Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Semi-Final Place

Galway overcame old rivals Cork to book their place in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final following a 0-15 to 0-12 win at Pearse Stadium.

Two spectacular sideline puck conversions by Rebecca Hennelly, worth two points each, proved the difference and Cathal Murray will now wait to see who their Semi-Final opponents will be after the Quarter-Finals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Sunday.

Cork will face Group 3 runners-up Clare in the first of the two Quarter-Finals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 1pm.

Elsewhere, Waterford will play Group 3 table toppers Tipperary, with a 2.45pm throw-in.

Kilkenny, who accounted for Limerick by 2-16 to 0-8 at UPMC Nowlan Park, had already booked their last four berth as Group 2 victors.