Galway book Connacht Semi-Final date with Leitrim – Commentary and Reaction

Galway booked their place in the 2022 Connacht Championship Quarter Final with a dramatic one point win over Mayo at McHale Park Castlebar on Sunday evening.

It was Galway’s first win over a James Horan managed Mayo team at the 7th time of asking.

Mayo had won the last three championship meetings between the teams in 2019, 20 and 21.

Here is the full commentary of the game with Ollie Turner, Eddie Hoare and Jonathan Higgins

After the game, Ollie and Eddie looked back over Galway’s win while Jonathan Higgins got the reaction of Damien Comer, Johnny Heaney and Connor Gleeson.

Jonathan then spoke to Galway Manager Padraic Joyce

Mayo Manager James Horan gave his reaction to the assembled media after the game.

Next Up

For Galway

Connacht Semi-Final – Sunday 8th May – Leitrim v Galway

For Mayo

All-Ireland Football Championship Preliminary Round (if Needed) – Saturday 21st May

All-Ireland Football Championship First Round – Saturday 4th June

Teams and Scorers

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-5 (2fs, 245s), Johnny Heaney 1-1, Paul Conroy 0-3, Rob Finnerty, Niall Daly, Damien Comer, Cillian McDaid, and Kieran Molloy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mayo: Cillian O’Connor 0-6 (6fs), Ryan O’Donoghue 0-4 (1m), James Carr 0-2, Lee Keegan, Eoghan McLaughlin, Kevin McLoughlin and Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1 each.

GALWAY: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Jack Glynn, Seán Kelly; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Matthew Tierney; Finnian Ó Laoi, Niall Daly, Johnny Heaney; Rob Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Subs: Patrick Kelly for N Daly (HT), Cillian McDaid for Ó Laoi (45), Dessie Conneely for Finnerty (49), Paul Kelly for Tierney (65), Johnny McGrath for Glynn (66).

MAYO: Rory Byrne; Oisín Mullin, Lee Keegan, Pádraig O’Hora; Stephen Coen, Michael Plunkett, Eoghan McLaughlin; Aidan O’Shea, Mattie Ruane; Diarmuid O’Connor, Jason Doherty, Conor Loftus; Cillian O’Connor, James Carr, Ryan O’Donoghue.

Subs: Enda Hession for Mullin (40), Aiden Orme for Doherty (49), Jack Carney for Loftus (58), Kevin McLoughlin for Coen (64), Darren McHale for Carr (67).

REFEREE: David Coldrick (Meath).