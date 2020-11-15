Galway Beaten In Connacht Senior Football Final

The Galway Senior Footballers were knocked out of the All-Ireland Football Championship on Sunday afternoon when beaten by a single point by Mayo in the Connacht Final played in Pearse Stadium.

Mayo’s 0-14 to 0-13 win will see them face the Munster Champions in the All-Ireland Semi-Final while for Galway, they must now wait until the Allianz National Football league or possibly the FBD League to see competitive football in 2021.

Ollie Turner Reports

After the game, Kevin Dwyer spoke to Galway Manager Padraic Joyce

Mayo manager James Horan spoke to the assembled media after the game.

Mayo: David Clarke; Chris Barrett, Patrick Durcan (0-01), Oisín Mullin; Stephen Coen, Lee Keegan, Eoghan McLaughlin; Conor Loftus, Matthew Ruane (0-02); Kevin McLaughlin, Ryan O’Donoghue (0-01), Diarmuid O’Connor (0-01); Tommy Conroy (0-03), Aidan O’Shea, Cillian O’Connor (0-04,0-02f).

Subs used: Bryan Walsh (0-02) for O’Donoghue h-t, Jordan Flynn for Loftus 58, Mark Moran for Conroy 60, Keith Higgins for K McLoughlin 64.

Galway: Bernard Power; Liam Silke, Seán Mulkerrin, Cillian McDaid; Gary O’Donnell (0-01), Johnny Duane, Johnny Heaney; Seán Kelly, Paul Conroy (0-03); Paul Kelly (0-01), Michael Daly, Cein D’Arcy; Ian Burke, Dessie Conneely (0-01), Shane Walsh (0-07, 0-04f).

Subs used: Ronan Steede for D’Arcy 23, Gareth Bradshaw for Duane 27, Kieran Molloy for O’Donnell 45, Damien Comer for Burke 50, Gary Sice for P Kelly 63.

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).