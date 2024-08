Galway Beaten In All-Ireland Ladies Football Final – The Commentary

Share story:

Aoife Dillane, Hannah O’Donoghue and Emma Dineen struck goals at Croke Park on Sunday as Kerry convincingly overcame Galway to secure their first TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title since 1993.

Veteran attacker Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh also helped herself to an impressive haul of 0-6 on a day when the Kingdom collected the Brendan Martin Cup for the 12th time in their history on a final score of Kerry 3-14 Galway 0-11.

This win in turn, moves Kerry ahead of provincial rivals Cork at the top of the roll of honour for the competition.

The Commentary from Tommy Devane and Katelyn Hayes.

Scorers Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-6 (4f), E Dineen, H O’Donoghue 1-2 each, A Dillane 1-0, M O’Connell, A Galvin, N Carmody, L Scanlon 0-1 each. Galway: O Divilly 0-4 (2f), R Leonard 0-3 (2f), C Cooney, N Divilly, A Trill, S Hynes 0-1 each. KERRY: C Butler; E Lynch, K Cronin, A Dillane; A O’Connell, C Murphy, D Kearney; M O’Connell, A Galvin; N Carmody, S O’Shea, N Ní Chonchúir; D O’Leary, E Dineen, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Subs: H O’Donoghue for Ní Chonchúir (43), L Scanlon for Kearney (48), K Brosnan for Carmody (52), C Lynch for Dillane (54), K O’Sullivan for Ní Mhuircheartaigh (57). GALWAY: D Gower, M Jordan, S Ní Loingsigh, K Geraghty; C Cooney, N Ward, A Ní Cheallaigh; M Glynn, A Davoren; N Divilly, L Ward, O Divilly; E Reaney, L Coen, R Leonard. Subs: A Trill for Reaney (24), E Gavin for Ní Cheallaigh, M Banek for Jordan (both 38), S Hynes for Glynn (47), A Morrissey for N Divilly (49). Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).