Galway beaten by Wexford in Leinster Senior Hurling Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Hurlers suffered a 1-28 to 0-23 defeat to Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship on Saturday afternoon.

While the loss does not knock Galway out of the Championship, it puts pressure on them heading into their last two games against Antrim and Dublin.

Here is the commentary from Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell and Niall Canavan.

After the game, Sean, Cyril and Niall gave their Full Time Thoughts

Henry Shefflin gave his post match thoughts to Niall Canavan after the game

Sean Walsh spoke to Wexford Hurling Legend Tom Dempsey