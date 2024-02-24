Galway beaten by Tipperary in National Camogie League

Galway’s bid for a third consecutive Very National League camogie Division 1A title has been dealt a blow after an Eimear McGrath inspired Tipperary recorded a 3-10 to 1-13 victory over the Tribeswomen in a rip-roaring Round 2 encounter at The Ragg.

McGrath contributed a whopping 3-7 of the winning side’s tally and Denis Kelly’s charges were worthy victors.

Carrie Dolan shot eight points for Galway but every time the Maroons looked like getting themselves back into the game, they conceded a goal to leave themselves with a mountain to climb.

Of course, Tipp, who lost their opening tie to Waterford last week and are minus the services of multiple All-Star and more-than-a-decade-long leading scorer Cáit Devane, have given themselves a chance of making the final as a result of this tremendous effort.

Niamh Niland lofted a monumental equaliser for Galway in the 12th minute after a lively start by both teams, but McGrath had her first goal on the board 27 seconds later.

Eimear Heffernan gathered possession from Nicole Walsh’s puckout and offloaded to Tess Ryan, who rampaged through the middle before finding McGrath, whose low shot beat Fiona Ryan.

Dolan kept Galway ticking over as she finished the first half with six points but McGrath raised a second green flag on her way to registering 2-4 in the first half alone, benefiting from the massive work rate of her forward colleagues to crash beyond Ryan and make it 2-6 to 0-8 at the change of ends.

McGrath claimed her hat trick in the 42nd minute with a delightful finish after a fantastic move started by Clodagh McIntyre and with eight points between the teams Galway was up against it.

Cathal Murray’s outfit gave it a good go but Siobhán Gardiner’s injury time goal came too late.

After the game, Galway Manager Cathal Murray spoke to Tommy Devane