Galway beaten by Limerick in All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final – The Commentary

It was not to be for the Galway Senior Hurlers on Sunday afternoon as they gave second best to All-Ireland Champions in the All-Ireland Semi-Final at Croke Park.

Henry Shefflin’s side produced their best performance of the season but were beaten by 0-27 to 1-21.

Here is the commentary again of the game with Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell and Cyril Farrell.

Presented by John Mulligan and Gerry Murphy

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-8 (2fs), Diarmaid Byrnes 0-6 (6fs), Kyle Hayes and David Reidy 0-3 each, Séamus Flanagan 0-2, Barry Nash, Declan Hannon, William O’Donoghue, Gearóid Hegarty, and Tom Morrissey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Conor Cooney 0-5 (4fs), Cathal Mannion and Tom Monaghan 0-4 each, Brian Concannon 1-0, Conor Whelan, Ronan Glennon, and Pádraic Mannion (1f) 0-2 each, Joseph Cooney and Fintan Burke 0-1 ach.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Seán Finn, Mike Casey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey; William O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan; Gearoid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Séamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy.

Subs: Peter Casey for Mulcahy (55), Cian Lynch for T Morrissey (57), David Reidy for O’Donovan (61), Cathal O’Neill for Hegarty (62), Conor Boylan for Flanagan (67).

Galway: Eanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Daithí Burke, Darren Morrissey; Joseph Cooney, Pádraic Mannion, Fintan Burke; Ronan Glennon, David Burke; Tom Monaghan, Conor Cooney, Jason Flynn; Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon, Cathal Mannion.

Subs: Cianan Fahy for Flynn (53), Johnny Coen for Glennon (64), Evan Niland for D Burke (67), Kevin Cooney for C Cooney (70+5).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).