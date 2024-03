Galway beaten by Kerry in Allianz National Football League – Commentary and Reaction

Despite a late goal by Tomo Culhane, Galway were beaten by Kerry in their last league game of the Allianz National Football League in Killarney on Sunday Afternoon.

However, Roscommon’s defeat to Derry means that Galway will play in Division One of the League next year.

Here is the commentary of the game with Jonathan Higgins and Barry Cullinane.

Presented by John Mulligan

Kevin Dwyer with the Full Time Report

After the game, Jonathan spoke to Galway Manager Padraic Joyce.

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Paul Murphy, Dylan Casey, Armin Heinrich (0-1); Sean O’Brien, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; Barry Dan O’Sullivan, Joe O’Connor (0-1); Adrian Spillane, Paul Geaney (0-1), Stephen O’Brien (0-1); Killian Spillane (0-4, 0-1f), Darragh Roche (0-1), Sean O’Shea (capt.) (0-4, 0-2f)

Subs: Paudie Clifford (0-1) for Geaney, Paudie Clifford for Geaney, David Clifford (0-1, 0-1f) (all 50 minutes), Brian Ó Beaglaoich for Murphy (53), Ronan Buckley for O’Brien (58)

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Eoghan Kelly; Dylan McHugh (0-1), John Daly (capt.) (0-1), Liam Silke, Paul Conroy (0-2), John Maher; Johnny Heaney (0-2), Cein Darcy, Cathal Sweeney (0-1); Rory Cunningham, Robert Finnerty (0-2, 0-02m), Cillian Ó Curraoin (0-1)

Subs: Daniel O’Flaherty for Cunningham (33 minutes), Jack McCabe for Darcy, Tomo Culhane (1-0) for Ó Curraoin (both 48), Jack Glynn for Silke (56), Kieran Molloy for McHugh (58)

Referee: Séamus Mulhare (Laois)