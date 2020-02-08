Galway Beat Mayo On Penalties In Connacht Under 20 Football Championship

Galway are through to the Connacht under 20 football semi-finals after beating Mayo on penalties in Castlebar.

It finished 3-2 in Galway’s favour thanks to spot kicks from Matthew Tierney, Tony Gill and Ryan Monahan.

Dónal Ó Fatharta’s side trailed 0-8 to 0-2 against the wind at half-time but eventually reeled in their opponents as scores from Ryan Monahan, Matthew Tierney, Tony Gill and Cathal Sweeney levelled at 0-10 apiece.

Matthew Tierney’s 69th minute goal put Galway 1-11 to 0-11 up in added time but three unanswered Mayo points forced the penalty shoot-out before the maroon and white prevailed.

Afterwards, Kevin Dwyer got the thoughts of Galway manager Dónal Ó Fatharta.

Kevin also chatted with Galway Bay FM Man of the Match Conor Flaherty.