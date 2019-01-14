Galway beat Mayo in FBD League semi on penalties

Galway qualified for the final of the FBD league following a dramatic penalty shoot out victory over old rivals Mayo in front of a packed crowd at Tuam Stadium yesterday. Mayo led for practically the entire match until Barry McHugh goaled 4 minutes into added time to rescue the game for Galway, allowing them to force the penalty shoot out which they eventually won 4-2. On the otherside however, Mayo manager James Horan will wonder how Mayo managed to lose having led relatively comfortably all the way from the 7th minute. Watching the action in Tuam was Kevin Dwyer…

GALWAY: Maghnus Breathnach, Declan Kyne, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Liam Silke, Kieran Molloy, John Daly (0-2, 0-1f), Dylan Wall, Kieran Duggan, Thomas Flynn, Cillian McDaid, Michael Farragher, Johnny Heaney, Frankie Burke, Michael Boyle, Barry McHugh (1-6 – 0-4fs & 0-1 ‘45) SUBS: P Cooke, S Kelly, M Daly (0-1), G O’Donnell, E Kerin

MAYO: Rob Hennelly, Keith Higgins, Brendan Harrison, David Drake, Colm Boyle, Michale Plunkett, James McCormack, Diarmuid O’Connor, Donal Vaughan, Fionn McDonagh, Conor Loftus, Fergal Boland, Conor Diskin (0-1f), Brian Reape (0-3), Jason Doherty (1-5, 0-4fs) SUBS: A Moran, C O’Shea, C Crowe, L Keegan, J Kelly