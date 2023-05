The Galway Minor Hurlers are through to the Leinster Hurling Final following a comfortable 3-22 to 0-13 win over Dublin in O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

The damage was done in the First Half with Galway leading by 2-16 to 0-3 at Half Time.

Here is the commentary with Niall Canavan and Gordon Duane.

Presented by John Mulligan

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway Manager Fergal Healy

Niall also spoke to Galway Captain Sean Murphy