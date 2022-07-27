Galway Bay Sailing Club’s Lambs’ Week begins tomorrow

Lambs’ Week, hosted by Galway Bay Sailing Club, begins tomorrow and will run for the next five days. The week is a a mixture of casual racing, cruising and fun along the shores of Galway Bay with one night in Ros á Mhil, two nights in Cill Rónáin on Inís Mór in the Aran Islands and the final night in Galway Marina for the Commodore’s Ball at the Bill King Clubhouse.

The highlight of the weekend is a pursuit rally where the boats sail a challenging circuit around Inis Oírr and Inis Mean and return to Cill Rónáin.

Event sponsors include Corio Generation, a leader in the development of offshore wind farms, Gaeltacht na hÉireann, Aerogen, the world leader in high-performance aerosol drug delivery and the Port of Galway, who are instrumental in making the event possible.

The organisers are also keen to promote the excellent cruising grounds of the West Coast while highlighting the need and opportunity for better facilities or the many visiting boats at the Aran Islands and other Anchorages.

Conor Lyons is the organiser of Lambs Week and he spoke to John Mulligan: