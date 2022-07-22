Galway Bay Sailing Club Lambs Week Thursday 28th July – Monday 1st August

Now in its third year, “Lambs’ Week” is a sailing festival on Galway Bay.

Boats of all sizes and inclinations sail in the company along the shores of the bay, around the Aran Islands, and finally into the Port of Galway. Held over five days, it is a mixture of casual racing, cruising, and fun with one night in Ros á Mhil, two nights in Cill Rónáin on Inís Mór, and the final night in Galway Marina for the Commodore’s Ball at the Bill King Clubhouse.

The highlight of the weekend is a “pursuit rally” where the boats sail a challenging circuit around Inis Oirr and Inis Mean and return to Cill Rónáin for food, music and plenty of craic. Last year over 40 boats participated, and organisers Galway Bay Sailing Club are hopeful for similar numbers this year.

Event sponsors include Corio Generation, a leader in the development of offshore wind farms, Gaeltacht na hÉireann and the Port of Galway, who are instrumental in making the event possible. The festivities start on July 28th.

The organisers at Galway Bay Sailing Club are keen to promote the excellent cruising grounds of the west coast while highlighting the need and opportunity for better facilities for the many visiting boats at the Aran Islands and other anchorages.

For more information see www.gbsc.ie/lambsweek2022

If you have any questions please email [email protected]