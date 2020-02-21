Galway Bay Sailing Club Celebrates Fifty Years This Year

From humble surroundings at Ard Na Cregg, the old home of Galway Corinthians RFC to their wonderful surroundings at Renville, Galway Bay Sailing Club have provided a wonderful opportunity for people to get out on the water and enjoy the sea whether they are seasoned sailors or first time triers who have never gone out before.

The club has played host to many successful Regional and National Regattas with racing taking place against the backdrop of beautiful Galway Bay. Each season brings numerous opportunities for sailing and they also offer sailing to non-members every Friday evening during the summer.

This year, The club will be celebrating fifty years of existence and they begin their celebrations with a Coffee Morning in the Salthill Hotel.

One of the founding members of Galway Bay Sailing Club, Pierce Purcell, joined John Mulligan in studio to talk about the club and their celebrations.

An Article from the Connacht Sentinel dated March 31st 1970.

A report from the Connacht Sentinel dated June 2nd 1970.