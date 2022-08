The curtain came down on Galway Bay Sailing Club’s Lambs Week, a sailing event that is held over four days around Galway and the Aran Islands.

Sailors and boats raced and cruised over the weekend culminating with the Commodores Ball in the Bill King Clubhouse on the Sunday evening.

John Mulligan presents this feature looking at the event and the people involved

John Mulligan speaking to Johnny Shorten, Commodore of Galway Bay Sailing Club

John speaking to Harbour Master Captain Brian Sheridan