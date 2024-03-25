Galway Bay FM

25 March 2024

Galway Bay Sailing Club awarded Irish Sailing club of the year 2023

The Irish Sailing Awards took place in Howth Yacht Club last Friday. Galway was well represented at this year’s awards.

Galway Bay Sailing Club was awarded the prestigious title of Club of The Year 2023 from all the clubs throughout Ireland.

Some twenty Galway members from their base at Renville Oranmore attended the function organised by Irish Sailing, which is the Governing Body for water sports in Ireland, covering Dinghy Sailing, Cruiser Racing, Cruising, Accessible/Inclusion activities, Kayak and Powerboat Training.

The club has recently undergone a significant development programme providing new training rooms, boat park facilities and a much-needed equipment storage building.

Club Commodore John Shorten and Vice Commodore Pat Irwin accepted the Club of the Year Award from John Twomey, President of Irish Sailing, he himself was an Accessible Sailing participant in some thirteen World Olympics.

Commodore John Shorten thanked the current committee, and club members for the countless volunteer hours that have gone into building this a first-class sailing and training facility to promote sailing as a fun sport for all in the West of Ireland.

The club offers a full program of sailing over the season with Dinghy sailing on Tuesdays, Cruiser racing on Wednesdays, Youth sailing on Thursdays, Open Sailing on Friday evenings offering members of the public the opportunity to have their first sailing experience. Accessible sailing also takes place on Fridays with GBSC having one of the biggest fleets of special boats in the country. Weekends see many sailors up anchor and explore the Wild Atlantic Way from the water.

The GBSC will be shortly announcing its Spring and Summer sailing courses, for more information, please see the club’s website www.gbsc.ie or call down and visit person.

Other awards on the night:

Aideen Kilkelly of Galway Hooker S.C. was recognised Nationally for her club participation and sailing inclusion.

Cormac MacDonnachda GBSC member and West Coast Cruising organiser received the Western Cruising Award.

Local Clarenbridge brothers Aaron and David O Reilly who run Powerboat West at Galway docks were the jubilant western winners for their Training Centre.

wishing to take up sailing to visit the club’s website gbsc.ie or call down any Sunday morning to find out what the club offers

