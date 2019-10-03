Galway Bay golfer included in Irish U16 team

The Golfing Union of Ireland have named their team to face England in an Under 16 international match to be played at Hunstanton Golf Club next week from 12th-13th October. The 6 man team includes Luke Cunningham from Galway Bay Golf Club.

14-year old Luke was the star of the show earlier in the summer as the Irish Golfer Series stopped off at Galway Bay Golf Club. Cunningham returned a superb 39 points playing off 2 to take home the Category One prize after firing a wind-defying one-under-par 71. He was also selected on the Connacht U16 interprovincial team in July.

Liam Abom (Edmondstown)

Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass)

Luke Cunningham (Galway Bay)

Thomas Higgins (Roscommon)

Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle)

Morgan O’Sullivan (Ballyneety)

The team will be accompanied by managers Peter Waddell and Kevin Murray.