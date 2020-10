Here is another chance to hear Galway Bay FM’s preview of the Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Final between Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn and Mountbellew/Moylough with Ollie Turner and guests Diarmuid Blake and Barry Cullinane.

They also take a look at the County Intermediate Football Final between Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Cortoon Shamrocks.

First Broadcast on Thursday Evening