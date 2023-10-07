Galway Bay FM’s Ireland v Scotland Preview

Ireland face Scotland at the Stade de France in the Rugby World Cup this evening, with the winner securing a spot in the quarter-finals.

Andy Farrel’s side head into the game having won all their Pool B games so far but face a Scotland side determined to upset the odds and qualify in their place.

William Davies spoke to former Connacht Coach and current coach at Glasgow Warriors Nigel Carolan to gauge the feeling in Scotland ahead of the game.

John Mulligan then spoke to former Irish International Noel Mannion on Saturday Sport.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm.