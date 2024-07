Galway Bay FM’s Hurling Chat

On Hurling Chat this week…

Cyril Donnellan, Cyril Farrell, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh react to the news that Henry Shefflin has stepped down as Galway Senior Hurling Manager.

They also look back at the weekend’s All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final, the County League Finals and look ahead to the weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Finals.