Galway Bay FM

18 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Bay FM’s Hurling Chat With Special Guest Dr Eoin McDonagh

Share story:
Galway Bay FM’s Hurling Chat With Special Guest Dr Eoin McDonagh

This week, Galway Hurling Team Doctor Eoin McDonagh joins Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh on Hurling Chat.

Eoin gives an insight into:

· The many and various elements of being the Galway team doctor
· His role in the University of Galway as Director of student health
· The split season, injury management and the demands players take on
· The Cruciate knee injury and the story around the injury players most dread
· Family – his late Dad former GAA president Joe McDonagh
· The 1996 Junior Championship win with Ballinderreen when Joe fulfilled a life-long ambition to win a county medal and teenage son Eoin played on the same team
· His own sporting career and the heights he reached in both football and hurling

Share story:

Salerno SS, Salthill Captures SAFIB Rod Houston Cup

MATCH DAY THREE, GAME FIVE Kilkeel High School, Co. Down 4-1 Caerleon Comprehensive School The Northern Ireland contingency Kilkeel HS finished their camp...

300 U10 Players From Eleven Clubs Coming To Salthill For Jack Fitzpatrick Memorial Gaelic Football Festival This Saturday

Salthill/Knocknacarra are hosting a very special tournament in Colaiste Mhuire Mathair this Saturday with twenty U10 teams from eleven clubs all taking pa...

Corinthians And Galwegians Gear Up For Start Of New Energia League Season

This Saturday, both Corinthians and Galwegians will be in action on the opening day of the Energia League. Both teams were promoted last season, Corinthia...

Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 18 Sep U12 Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (7), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon U12 Group 3, Venue: Leitrim Community ...