Galway Bay FM’s Hurling Chat With Special Guest Dr Eoin McDonagh

This week, Galway Hurling Team Doctor Eoin McDonagh joins Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh on Hurling Chat.

Eoin gives an insight into:

· The many and various elements of being the Galway team doctor

· His role in the University of Galway as Director of student health

· The split season, injury management and the demands players take on

· The Cruciate knee injury and the story around the injury players most dread

· Family – his late Dad former GAA president Joe McDonagh

· The 1996 Junior Championship win with Ballinderreen when Joe fulfilled a life-long ambition to win a county medal and teenage son Eoin played on the same team

· His own sporting career and the heights he reached in both football and hurling