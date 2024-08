Galway Bay FM’s Hurling Chat – Galway Senior Manager Special

This Special Hurling Chat Podcast on Galway Bay Fm looks at the return of Micheal Donoghue as the Galway Senior Hurling Manager.

Cyril Farrell, Johnny Coen, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh discuss Micheal Donoghue’s second coming, where are Galway at, and much more as Galway plan for the future with the return of the Clarinbridge man to the helm.