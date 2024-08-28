Galway Bay FM’s Hurling Chat

Cyril Farrell is the guest on Hurling Chat this week as Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh review Round 2 of the Club Championships.

They look all the results and their implications including Tommie Larkins fine win over St Thomas, Athenry and Ballindereen’s progress to the Senior B semi finals and the big guns getting into position in the Intermediate championship.

The lads also discuss the likelihood of the new Galway Senior manager being named by early next week.