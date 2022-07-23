Galway Bay FM’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The trip to the clubs

The Galway Bay FM Sports Team were all over the county this week as they visited the home clubs of the players and management ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Football Final on Sunday.
Where they visited…
Wards Hotel, Salthill (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
Taaffes (An Spideal)
Keoghs, Oughterard (Oughterard)
Donoghues, Abbeyknockmoy (Monivea-Abbey)
Canavans, Belclare (Corofin)
Kinneavys, Roscahill (Killannin)
St Columba’s CU, Mervue (St James)
Malt House, Mountbellew (Mountbellew/Moylough)
Clonberne Enterprise Centre (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
Red Gap Barnaderg (Killererin)
Glynn’s Dunmore (Dunmore McHales)
Moycullen GAA (Maigh Cuilinn)
Peggy’s Annaghdown (Annaghdown)
McHugh’s, Cloonacauneen (Claregalway)
Blakes, Kilconly (Kilconly)
Presenters involved
Ollie Turner
Kevin Dwyer
Jonathan Higgins
Tommy Devane
John Mulligan
Sally Ann Barrett
Niall Canavan
The programme was presented by Gerry Murphy and also featured the announcement of the Galway Team.