Galway Bay FM’s 2021 Aintree Grand National Preview

print

The 2021 Randox Aintree Grand National goes to post on Saturday Afternoon at 5.15 and George McDonagh takes a look at all 40 horses and possible reserves and gives his thoughts on this year’s running.

Randox Grand National runners and riders – Aintree – Saturday – 5.15pm

1 Bristol De Mai (Daryl Jacob)

2 Chris’s Dream (Darragh O’Keeffe)

3 Yala Enki (Bryony Frost)

4 Ballyoptic (Sam Twiston-Davies)

5 Definitly Red (Henry Brooke)

6 Lake View Lad (Brian Hughes)

7 Burrows Saint (Patrick Mullins)

8 Magic Of Light (Robbie Power)

9 Acapella Bourgeois (Danny Mullins)

10 Talkischeap (Tom Cannon)

11 Tout Est Permis (Sean Flanagan)

12 Anibale Fly (Denis O’Regan)

13 Mister Malarky (Jonjo O’Neill Jr)

14 Kimberlite Candy (Richie McLernon)

15 Any Second Now (Mark Walsh)

16 Balko Des Flos (Aidan Coleman)

17 Alpha Des Obeaux (Jody McGarvey)

18 OK Corral (Derek O’Connor)

19 Takingrisks (Sean Quinlan)

20 Shattered Love (Kevin Sexton)

21 Jett (Sam Waley-Cohen)

22 Lord Du Mesnil (Nick Scholfield)

23 Potters Corner (Jack Tudor)

24 Class Conti (Brian Hayes)

25 Milan Native (Jamie Codd)

26 Discorama (Bryan Cooper)

27 Vieux Lion Rouge (Conor O’Farrell)

28 Cloth Cap (Tom Scudamore)

29 Cabaret Queen (Sean O’Keeffe)

30 Minellacelebration (Ben Poste)

31 Canelo (Tom Bellamy)

32 The Long Mile (Luke Dempsey)

33 Give Me A Copper (Harry Cobden)

34 Farclas (Jack Kennedy)

35 Minella Times (Rachael Blackmore)

36 Sub Lieutenant (Tabitha Worsley)

37 Hogan’s Height (Gavin Sheehan)

38 Double Shuffle (Jonathan Burke)

39 Ami Desbois (Kielan Woods)

40 Blaklion (Harry Skelton)

Reserves

41 Some Neck (Simon Torrens)

42 Secret Reprieve (James Bowen)

43 Kauto Riko (TBC)

44 Fagan (Harry Bannister)