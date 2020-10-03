Galway Bay FM’s 2020 Brooks County Senior Hurling Final Preview

By
Sport GBFM
-

Here is another chance to hear our preview of the 2020 Brooks County Senior Hurling Final between Turloughmore and defending champions St Thomas presented by Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh with Special Guests All-Ireland Winning Managers Cyril Farrell and Micheal Donoghue and Hurling Committee Chairman Paul Bellew. First Broadcast on Thursday evening.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR