Galway Bay FM’s 2020 Brooks County Senior Hurling Final Preview

Here is another chance to hear our preview of the 2020 Brooks County Senior Hurling Final between Turloughmore and defending champions St Thomas presented by Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh with Special Guests All-Ireland Winning Managers Cyril Farrell and Micheal Donoghue and Hurling Committee Chairman Paul Bellew. First Broadcast on Thursday evening.
Sponsor
News
Win
Win a BMW Car Draw free ticket on The Live Wire
Fancy a New BMW? This week Ronan on The Live Wire is delighted to lend some support to the dedicated people...