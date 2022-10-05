Galway Bay FM to stream 5 hurling games on-line this week

Galway Bay FM Sport are streaming 5 big hurling games on-line this week, including the Senior Hurling Championship play-off between Moycullen and Liam Mellows at 7.30pm on Thursday night in Duggan Park, the second senior play-off game between Athenry and Ardrahan at 2pm on Saturday in Kenny Park, followed by the draw for the Preliminary Quarter Finals of the Brooks Senior Hurling Championship and the replay of the U20 A hurling final between Sarsfields and Turloughmore at 4pm.

On Sunday, we bring you the Minor A hurling semi finals live from Kenny Park, where Oranmore Maree take on Ballinderreen at 12 noon and Clarinbridge play Kinvara at 1.45pm. That’s five big hurling games with full, uninterrupted on-line audio commentary on www.galwaybayfm.ie and via the link on the Galway Bay FM Sports Facebook page.