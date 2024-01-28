Galway Bay FM

28 January 2024

Galway Bay FM Six Nations Preview

This Friday, the 2024 Six Nations begins with the meeting of Ireland and France in Marseille and Irish fans will be hoping for a repeat of last year that saw Andy Farrell’s men win the Grand Slam.

Galway Bay FM broadcast a special preview of the tournament on Sunday as part of Sunday Sport.

William Davies was joined by Niall Sheil and Jarrad Butler as they looked at Ireland’s chances this year.

