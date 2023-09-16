Galway Bay FM

16 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six – September 16th

The final classic of the season, the St Leger is the feature today at Doncaster.

George McDonagh takes a look at this and the rest of the day’s racing and picks six horses to follow.

