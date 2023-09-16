Galway Bay FM Saturday Six – September 16th

Friday the 15th of September 2023 will be a date that will be forever etched in the minds of Galway United supporters all over the World. In Eamon Deacy P...
There was double success for Galway at the AIG All-Ireland finals, as Bearna ladies retained their title with a 2-1 win over Dromoland in the Junior Fours...
By Valerie Clancy Co Tipperary Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes Captain, Tony Corcoran, is hoping that his team can claim the club’s first green pennant...
Tickets are selling out for Friday’s (15th September) FAI Cup quarter-final against Dundalk as Galway United seek a first final four appearance sinc...