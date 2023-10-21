Galway Bay FM

21 October 2023

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six – October 21st

George McDonagh picks six to follow from today’s racing.

United Rugby Championship

 United Rugby Championship, Connacht v Ospreys Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the Connacht vs. Ospreys match with a 3pm kick-off at the Sport...

Connacht v Ospreys Preview

Connacht open their United Rugby Championship campaign this afternoon when they take on The Ospreys at the Sportsground. William Davies looks ahead.  ...

Galway United claim First Division Trophy

There was an incredible celebration at Eamon Deacy Park on Friday Night as they collected the SSE Airtricity First Division Trophy in front of over 3,000 ...

George McDonagh's Greyhound Selections

Friday 20th October 2023 RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A8 525 19:50=TRAP 5 ISLAND MAGS RACE 2 BOOK YOUR TRIALS ONLINE S7 350 20:05=TRAP 2 DYN...