Galway Bay FM

30 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six

Share story:
Galway Bay FM Saturday Six

George McDonagh looks at today’s race meetings and picks six to follo

 

Share story:

Two Galway Football All-Star Nominations While Conor Carroll Contender for Young Player of the Year

Galway have received two nominations for the 2023 PWC GAA/GPA Football All-Stars.  Maigh Cuilinn’s Sean Kelly has been named in defence, while Annaghdo...

Presentation College, Athenry Representing Ireland in SAFIB Rod Houston Cup in England

Presentation College, Athenry are one of two Irish schools competing in the SAFIB Rod Houston Cup in Shropshire, England which starts next Monday (2nd Oct...

Salthill/Knocknacarra and Barna Survive Super Thursday in Senior Football Championship - Reaction

Group 2 of the Bon Secours Senior Football Championship concluded on Thursday (28th September) with the qualifying places decided by the final kicks. Cahe...

New Galway Minor Football Manager Neil McHugh Chats to Galway Bay FM

Galway has a new minor football manager after the announcement by Galway GAA that Neil McHugh will be recommended for a two-year term. His backroom team i...