Galway Bay FM Rugby Preview Live From Murty Rabbitts

28 October 2023
~1 minutes read
28 October 2023
~1 minutes read
United Rugby Championship, Connacht v Glasgow Warriors Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the Connacht vs. Glasgow Warriors match with a 3pm kick-...
Over 280 students from 12 Universities around the country are in Galway this weekend for the Irish Volleyball Intervarsities hosted by The University of G...
This weekend sees the Brooks County Senior and Senior B and WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Finals take place in Duggan Park and Pearse Stadium. Balli...
Connacht host Glasgow Warriors this Saturday (28th October) in Round 2 of the BKT United Rugby Championship. This has the makings of one of the games of...