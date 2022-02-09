Galway Bay FM/Over The Line Superbowl LVI Preview

It is one of the most watched sports events in the World and this Sunday Night (Irish Time), the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California will host Superbowl LVI (56).

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals for the right to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Rams will become the first team to play a conference title game and Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Bengals are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since January 1989.

John Mulligan was joined by Colin O’Halloran, Eoin Wood and Stephen Murphy to talk about the game on Sunday and all things American Football as fans prepare for what could be one of the greatest games of them all…