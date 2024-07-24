Galway Bay FM

24 July 2024

Galway Bay FM Hurling Chat

On Hurling Chat this week, Cyril, Niall and Sean discuss Clare’s wonderful All Ireland success.

Among the items focussed on are Cork’s puck out strategy, Clare’s tempo and resilience, the impact of Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell, should there have been extra time and Clare’s fantastic success rate in finals.

The lads also chatted about the role of Lucas Kirszenstein and Eanna Shalvey with the respective teams and Darren Glesson’s decision to step down in Antrim.

Have a listen!

