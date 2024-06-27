Galway Bay FM Hurling Chat with special guest Frank Lohan

Former Clare All-Star Frank Lohan is the special guest on Hurling Chat this week as he chats to Sean, Cyril and Niall about his Galway connections, his great Clare career under Ger Loughnane that yielded two All-Ireland titles, Clare’s prospects in the upcoming All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny under the management of his brother Brian, the fantastic win for his adopted club Oranmore Maree in the All-Ireland Féile last weekend, the sports development at Renville and his involvement with the University of Galway Fitzgibbon Cup management team. That and plenty more. Have a listen…