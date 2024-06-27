Galway Bay FM

27 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Bay FM Hurling Chat with special guest Frank Lohan

Share story:
Galway Bay FM Hurling Chat with special guest Frank Lohan

Former Clare All-Star Frank Lohan is the special guest on Hurling Chat this week as he chats to Sean, Cyril and Niall about his Galway connections, his great Clare career under Ger Loughnane that yielded two All-Ireland titles, Clare’s prospects in the upcoming All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny under the management of his brother Brian, the fantastic win for his adopted club Oranmore Maree in the All-Ireland Féile last weekend, the sports development at Renville and his involvement with the University of Galway Fitzgibbon Cup management team. That and plenty more. Have a listen…

Share story:

Connacht in the hat for European Challenge Cup Pool draw next Tuesday

After a disappointing season in which Connacht finished outside the top 8 in the United Rugby Championship and failed to qualify for the European Champion...

Galway Bay Cycling Club crowned Mondello24 champions

Last weekend a team of four riders from Galway Bay Cycling Club were crowned this year’s Mondello24 Cycle four person team Champions securing a new cour...

Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 26 Jun U13 Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen Division 4B...

Oughterard's Kate Dillon wins Leinster U18 Girls Amateur Open

Oughterard’s Kate Dillon has won the Leinster U18 Girls Amateur Open held in Royal Tara Golf Club. Scores of 73,69 and 73 saw her finish on -1, two ...