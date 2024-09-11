Galway Bay FM Hurling Chat

This week’s Hurling Chat, Galway Bay Fm’s weekly Hurling Podcast, has Andy Coen, Cyril Farrell, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh looking at the final round of group games of the Senior, Senior B and Intermediate hurling championships. They look at:

– Thrilling finishes that saw Gort and Oranmore/Maree go from qualifying for the knockouts to ending up in relegation due to a puck of the ball

– Loughrea sending a message with win over Clarinbridge, while Turloughmore, Tommie Larkins and Sarsfields join them in the quarter finals

– The Preliminary Quarter Finals include County Champions St Thomas and Clarinbridge

– Portumna, Kilnadeema Leitrim, Pearses & Mellows into the Senior B quarter finals, while Beagh and Ahascragh Fohenagh gear up well for the Senior B relegation Final

– Tynagh Abbey Duniry, Kinvara, Carnmore and Meelick Eyrecourt top their groups in Intermediate

The lads also discuss the appointment of Micheal Donoghue and the fact that the Walsh Cup will not be played in 2025

