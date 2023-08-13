Galway Bay FM Club Championship Round-up Podcast – A Full-Time Whistle Special

John Mulligan brings you all the reports from the weekend’s Galway County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship games and the two outstanding Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship games as well as the Junior B and C Football Finals.
RESULTS
Bon Secours Senior Football Championship
Mountbellew/Moylough 0-11 St. Michael’s 1-1
Moycullen 2-11 St. James 1-8
Milltown 2-9 An Spideál 0-8
Corofin 0-10 Killannin 1-4
Annaghdown 2-10 Naomh Anna Leitir Mór 1-11
Barna 1-8 Oughterard 2-5
Claregalway 2-15 Tuam Stars 1-16
Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-10 Caherlistrane 1-6
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship
Oileáin Árann 1-10 Killererin 1-6
Glenamaddy 1-8 An Cheathru Rua 0-8
Micheal Breathnach 1-12 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-6
Monivea/Abbey 1-15 Clifden 1-7
St. Brendan’s 0-11 Williamstown 1-4
Kilconly 2-5 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 0-9
Caltra 1-10 Corofin 1-6
Oranmore/Maree 2-11 St. Gabriel’s 1-7
Senior Hurling Championship
Sarsfields 1-23 Craughwell 1-17
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Meelick/Eyrecourt 3-28 Craughwell 0-17
County Junior B Football Final
Dunmore MacHales 1-8 Oughterard 0-3
North Board Junior C Football Final
Annaghdown 1-13 Caherlistrane 2-7