Galway Bay FM Club Championship Round-up Podcast – A Full-Time Whistle Special

John Mulligan brings you all the reports from the weekend’s Galway County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship games and the two outstanding Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship games as well as the Junior B and C Football Finals.

RESULTS

Bon Secours Senior Football Championship

Mountbellew/Moylough 0-11 St. Michael’s 1-1

Moycullen 2-11 St. James 1-8

Milltown 2-9 An Spideál 0-8

Corofin 0-10 Killannin 1-4

Annaghdown 2-10 Naomh Anna Leitir Mór 1-11

Barna 1-8 Oughterard 2-5

Claregalway 2-15 Tuam Stars 1-16

Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-10 Caherlistrane 1-6

Senior Football Championship after Round Two

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship

Oileáin Árann 1-10 Killererin 1-6

Glenamaddy 1-8 An Cheathru Rua 0-8

Micheal Breathnach 1-12 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-6

Monivea/Abbey 1-15 Clifden 1-7

St. Brendan’s 0-11 Williamstown 1-4

Kilconly 2-5 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 0-9

Caltra 1-10 Corofin 1-6

Oranmore/Maree 2-11 St. Gabriel’s 1-7

Intermediate Football Championship after Round One

Senior Hurling Championship

Sarsfields 1-23 Craughwell 1-17

The Senior Hurling Championship table with all games played

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Meelick/Eyrecourt 3-28 Craughwell 0-17

The Intermediate Hurling Championship after the weekend’s game between Meelick/Eyrecourt and Craughwell

County Junior B Football Final

Dunmore MacHales 1-8 Oughterard 0-3

North Board Junior C Football Final

Annaghdown 1-13 Caherlistrane 2-7