Galway Basketball teams named for tournament in Limerick

Four Galway teams have been selected to take part in a tournament that will be held in UL over the Easter weekend.
The Galway teams will be represented at U17 Boys, U17 Girls, U14 Boys and U14 Girls.
The teams have been selected from all local league players who played in the Galway Area Basketball Board League this season.
The teams are:
U17 Boys
Coach James O’Reilly
Kenneth Shaughnessy Annaghdown
Jamie Gunning East Galway Celtics
Sam Cassidy Titans
Eoin Hardiman Titans
Cian Powell Titans
Jason Nwose Titans
Daniel Phillpot Corrib
Ethan O’Halloran Bell Corrib
Kento O’Connor Corrib
Cian Marks Corrib
Alvin Olagemi Maree
Shane Leyne Maree
Cailim McDonagh Corrib
U-17 Girls
Coaches Michael Walsh & Catherine Loughrey
Ellen Walsh Corrib
Lauren Concannon Claregalway
Sarah Costello St Colmans
Lucy Dervan St Colmans
Joy Erugo Claregalway
Niamh Kennedy Titans
Cara McAllen St Colmans
Naoise Ní Bhroin Maree
Caoimhe O’Malley Titans
Laoise Quinn Maree
Caragh Loughrey St Colmans
Aisling Burke Maree
Clodagh Harkin Annaghdown
U-14 Girls
Coach Melissa Wiazowska
Ailbhe Walsh Corrib
Sophie Heraty Corrib
Claire Hickey East Galway Celtics
Keira Smyth East Galway Celtics
Lilymae Turley East Galway Celtics
Alex Barnes Annaghdown
Lilly Van de Geer Annaghdown
Stephanie Walsh Moycullen
Orla Cunningham Moycullen
Sarah Deely Titans
Maeve Sheridan Titans
Zoe Power Titans
U14 Boys
Coaches John Finn & Paul Freeman
Aviel Oguejwe Titans
Ciaran McCaffrey East Galway Celtics
Con Sweeney Moycullen
Conor Faherty Moycullen
Jamie Egan Maree
Joey Cullinane Maree
Louie Gannon Moycullen
Lucas O’Conaola Titans
Nathan Gbinigie Titans
Rory Fahy Annaghdown
Ryan Holland Maree
Steven O’Flaherty Corrib
Tiernan Grealish Maree
Toyosi George Maree