Galway Basketball teams named for tournament in Limerick

Four Galway teams have been selected to take part in a tournament that will be held in UL over the Easter weekend.

The Galway teams will be represented at U17 Boys, U17 Girls, U14 Boys and U14 Girls.

The teams have been selected from all local league players who played in the Galway Area Basketball Board League this season.

The teams are:

U17 Boys

Coach James O’Reilly

Kenneth Shaughnessy Annaghdown

Jamie Gunning East Galway Celtics

Sam Cassidy Titans

Eoin Hardiman Titans

Cian Powell Titans

Jason Nwose Titans

Daniel Phillpot Corrib

Ethan O’Halloran Bell Corrib

Kento O’Connor Corrib

Cian Marks Corrib

Alvin Olagemi Maree

Shane Leyne Maree

Cailim McDonagh Corrib

U-17 Girls

Coaches Michael Walsh & Catherine Loughrey

Ellen Walsh Corrib

Lauren Concannon Claregalway

Sarah Costello St Colmans

Lucy Dervan St Colmans

Joy Erugo Claregalway

Niamh Kennedy Titans

Cara McAllen St Colmans

Naoise Ní Bhroin Maree

Caoimhe O’Malley Titans

Laoise Quinn Maree

Caragh Loughrey St Colmans

Aisling Burke Maree

Clodagh Harkin Annaghdown

U-14 Girls

Coach Melissa Wiazowska

Ailbhe Walsh Corrib

Sophie Heraty Corrib

Claire Hickey East Galway Celtics

Keira Smyth East Galway Celtics

Lilymae Turley East Galway Celtics

Alex Barnes Annaghdown

Lilly Van de Geer Annaghdown

Stephanie Walsh Moycullen

Orla Cunningham Moycullen

Sarah Deely Titans

Maeve Sheridan Titans

Zoe Power Titans



U14 Boys

Coaches John Finn & Paul Freeman

Aviel Oguejwe Titans

Ciaran McCaffrey East Galway Celtics

Con Sweeney Moycullen

Conor Faherty Moycullen

Jamie Egan Maree

Joey Cullinane Maree

Louie Gannon Moycullen

Lucas O’Conaola Titans

Nathan Gbinigie Titans

Rory Fahy Annaghdown

Ryan Holland Maree

Steven O’Flaherty Corrib

Tiernan Grealish Maree

Toyosi George Maree