Galway avoid Mayo and Roscommon until 2020 Connacht SFC final

The draw took place this morning for the 2020 Connacht senior football championship. Galway’s soon to be appointed new manager Padraig Joyce or Liam Kearns will be pleased to have avoided Mayo or Roscommon until the provincial final next year as the Tribesmen will first travel to New York and then have home advantage against Sligo in order to qualify for the Connacht Final for the fifth year in a row.

Defending champions Roscommon go to London next May and should they negotiate that hurdle, will play either Mayo or Leitrim in the Connacht semi final.

Connacht SFC Draw 2020:

Quarter Finals: New York v Galway; London v Roscommon; Mayo v Leitrim

Semi Finals: New York/Galway v Sligo; Mayo/Leitrim v London/Roscommon