Galway Athletics

Greene Selected for Ireland

Congratulations go to Cillin Greene of GCH on his selection on the Irish team for the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow this March. This follows his superb win and qualifying time achieved in the 400m at the National Indoor Championships in Dublin yesterday. The European Championships take place from March 1st to 3rd next, and Greene’s first race will be the 400m heats on Friday morning March 1st.

National Senior Indoor Championships

It was a hugely successful and momentous weekend for Galway City Harriers’ athletes at the National Senior Indoor Championships held in Abbottstown, Dublin last weekend. The city club brought home a haul of four National medals, two of them gold, with Cillin Greene winning a fantastic maiden National Senior title, and Sean Breathnach adding to his haul of over twenty National Senior titles.

Greene stormed to victory to win his first National Senior title over 400m, in just his fourth race at the distance. Greene tore off in the first lap and held an all-important lead at the break leading into the second lap, with athletes behind including the famed Thomas Barr running into difficulty. Greene held on to his lead all the way and took a memorable victory with a top-class display of front running over the 400m. In claiming gold, he also set a European qualifying standard with his 47.19 clocking, all in all a truly remarkable day for the hugely talented GCH athlete.

Not to be outdone, the erstwhile Sean Breathnach of GCHclaimed yet another National title, winning the Shot Putt with a best throw of 16.22m. GCH throwers made it a clean sweep for the city club, as Brendan Staunton of Galway City Harriers won Silver,and MichaelBreathnach, younger brother of Sean claimed the bronze medal.

Sarah Quinn, a NUI Galway athlete won bronze in the 60m Hurdles in the colours of St Colman’s South Mayo, while other good performances came from Veronica Burke of Ballinasloe and District AC, fourth in the Ladies 3k Walk, Alanna Lally now of UCD, also fourth in a top class 800m, while Aisling Joyce of GCH was 8th in the Ladies 1500m final, and Brendan Lynch of Loughrea placed seventh in the Triple Jump

Connacht Schools Cross Country

The Connacht Schools Cross Country Finals were held place at Bushfield, Loughrea on Saturday February 16thlast, and produced some good performances from Galway schools.PresentationCollege Athenry picked up a number of team titles, while individually, Aoibhe Carr placed third in the Junior Girls for the Athenry school,Clodagh O Meara was third in the Minor Girls for St Raphaels Loughrea, Sean Cotter of Calasanctius Oranmore was second in the Intermediate Boys ahead of Barry Murphy of St Enda’s, while Ailbhe Miskella of Pres Athnery had a great race to take the bronze medal in the Senior Girls race. The top 15 athletes qualify for the Irish Schools Cross Country championships which will be held in Clongowes College on 9th March next

Fixtures

Connacht Indoor Championships

The Connacht Indoor Track and Field Championships takes place over two days next weekend, Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th February. Day one sees the U12 and U13 competitions take centre stage, while Day two features the U14 to U19 Juvenile events , and the Senior and Masters competitions. The event will be held in Athlone IT arena and commences from 10am each day.