Galway Athletics weekly report

Galway- Cross Country Championships Day 2:

The second day of the Galway cross country season took place in autumn sunshine on Sunday last at Bushfield in Loughrea, with the Galway Intermediate Cross Country and Juvenile Uneven Ages championships for ages U9 right through to U19 down for decision.

The Intermediate Men’s race saw the talented David Bohan of Galway City Harriers emerge victorious with an excellently paced win over the fast four lap circuit. Ralf Bodamer of GCH was next over the line and first U19, with Gearoid King of Castlegar very impressive in coming home as first U17.

The Intermediate Women’s race saw a runaway victory for Ellen Moran of GCH who broke clear early on to take an impressive victory. Maebh Brannigan also of GCH placed second with Deirdre McCrae of GCH was third. Ella O Connor also of GCH won the U19 race, with clubmate Isabella Burke winning gold in the U17 Girls event.

At U9 level, Muireann Kelly of Craughwell took gold in the Girls race, with Conor Mannion of Craughwell winning the Boys event.

Jamie De Paor of Castlegar AC won the U11 Boys event, with Emily Maloney of GCH winning the Girls U11 race

The U13 Girls races was won by Isla Day who finished strongly to win for Clare River Harriers, while Luke Walsh claimed the U13 Boys title for South Galway AC

At U15 level, there were wins for Eva Ruane of Ballinasloe and District AC in the Girls race and Declan O Connell of Craughwell took gold in the Boys with a great performance. Next up are the Connacht championships on October 31st and November 7th

Primary Schools Cross Country:

Galway Athletics will host the Primary Schools Cross Country Finals this Tuesday 12th October, in Renmore. Qualifiers from the Semifinals have been notified.

Race winners from Day one were as follows; City Division – 3rd /4th Class Emily Maloney and Anton O Conchuir; 5th and 6th Class – Isla Day and Alan Corcoran; West Division- 3rd /4th Class- Aoibhe Daly and Ryan Scully, 5th/6th Class- Aeveen Kelly and Stephen Joyce; East Division -3rd/4th Class- Roisin Steede Duffy and Shiloh Ndefo, and 5th/6th Class -Alan Hallinan and Kate Kilkenny

Fixtures:

The Autumn Open Cross-Country race is Sunday next 17th October in Abbottstown, Dublin and is a curtain raiser for the National Cross-Country season. The event will feature many of Galway’s top cross-country runners and the best across the country, all targeting the National Senior championships and possible European Cross-Country selection later in the year. Galway athletes registered include William Fitzgerald and Jamie Fallon of Craughwell, and Thomas McStay and Aaron Brennan of GCH.

On the road, the North East Galway 10k in Moylough is on Sunday next 17th October at 11am.

This month Galway City Harriers will host their deferred Streets of Galway 8k on Sunday 24th October at 10.30 on the famous city circuit. Entries open on October at are almost sold out.

Clare River Harriers host a 5k race October 31st next at 2pm.