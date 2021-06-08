Galway Athletics Report

print

Connacht Senior, Masters and Junior championships

Dangan, Galway, was the venue for the very first open Athletics competition held this year in the West, with some excellent events taking place across a busy programme on Bank Holiday Monday last

Galway athletes produced some outstanding performances over the course of a sultry summer’s day, with the returning Emma Moore of GCH looking very impressive to take victory in the Women’s 800m in 2.14. Craughwell AC athlete Jack Miskella ran1.55 to win the Men’s 800, while John Whiriskey of South Galway AC won Masters gold.

Top sprinter Robert McDonnell of GCH continued his excellent season, winning both the Men’s 100m and 200m events in 10.97 and 21.85 respectively

Masters’ sprinters Majella Loftus and Jim Phelan of GCH, John Walkin and David Mulligan of Craughwell all took category wins.

Sinead Treacy of Craughwell AC won Senior 400m gold in the Ladies’ with Alex Joyce winning the Junior Girls event for Tuam AC.

Cian Coyne won an exciting tussle with William McDonnell to win the Men’s 1500m, with Emily Miskella of Craughwell AC winning the Ladies race.

In the 400m Hurdles, Aoife Sheehy of GCH opened her season with a solid victory.

In the Ladies Field events, Mary Barrett of Loughrea AC won triple gold in the Shot Putt, Discus and Javelin at Masters Level, with Chloe Casey of GCH winning the Junior Girls Shot Putt. Craughwell athletes reigned supreme in the Jumps, with wins for Laura Cunningham in the Senior Long and Triple Jumps, and Saoirse Pierce winning the Junior Girls High Jump. Alex Joyce continued her good form winning the Triple Jump at Junior level for Tuam AC

In the Men’s field events, Michael Breathnach was outstanding as he won the Senior Men’s Shot Putt, Discus and Javelin throws for GCH, while Liam Shaw of Athenry won the Junior Men’s Shot Putt and Discus events. Jack Hession of Tuam AC won the Junior Men’s Long Jump; Lukas Schuakt of Craughwell took fold on the Junior Men’s High Jump, while Richard Kamsen of GCH won the Men’s Triple Jump.

Liam Shaw of Athenry AC winner of the Junior Mens Shot and Discus

There were some impressive performances from Connacht athletes in general, none more so than Javelin winner Conor Cusack of Lake District who threw a European B Standard of 68.45 metres in the highlight of the day.

Galway 5k series

The fifth and final week of the virtual 2021 Galway 5k series concluded Tuesday night last1st June, with the respective winners being Craughwell AC wheelchair athlete Shauna Bocquet- in another record time of 13.12, fastest male Glen Garino in 16.10, and fastest female was Katie O’Regan in 18.09 for GCH

Many thanks are due to sponsors the HSE and to Brendan Monaghan the series organizer on behalf of Galway Athletics Board.

Galway Development and Coaching squads

The 2021 Galway Athletics Coaching squads for Juvenile age groups concluded last weekend with a series of workshops in Dangan.

The series of coaching sessions was a great success over the ten sessions, with thanks to Pierce O’Callaghan, Iain Shaw and Siobhan Kelleher for organizing.

Irish Life Health National 20k Walks Championship

The National 20k Walks Championship will take place on June 12th next at 10am in St. Jarlath’s College, Tuam, Co. Galway. A non-championship 5k and 10k walk event will also be staged in place of the Walks events at the AAI Games.

Fixtures

The 2021 AAI Games and Irish Life Health National Senior/Junior Combined Events Championships will take place on June 12th & 13th in Morton Stadium, Santry. The timetable to be released after entry has closed. Please note: Youth and Master combined event will take place later in the summer. Dates TBC.